IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 26

China’s electric-arc furnace mills have gradually raised production rates in the past three weeks following stronger demand for steel products.

A major aluminium producer has concluded multiple deals with Japanese consumers for April-June delivery to main Japanese ports (MJP) at a premium on a cif basis of $82 per tonne over the London Metal Exchange cash price, sources confirmed to Fastmarkets on March 26.

Glencore is placing its Raglan nickel, Matagami zinc and South African ferro-alloys operations on care and maintenance in response to Covid-19, the company said.

Australian exploration company Infinity Lithium has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a multi-staged investment and assistance package to secure funding for its San Jose lithium project in Spain.

Canada-based ferro-titanium producer Metalliage is urging local authorities to allow the company to return to production, arguing the alloy maker provides an essential service, after the provincial government of Quebec ordered non-essential services to shutdown for three weeks effective midnight March 24.