IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 3

Chinese steel company Hebei Jingye Group will complete the acquisition of British Steel on Monday March 9, the UK steel trade union Community said on March 3.

Copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) rose at the end of February, having stalled in the previous week.

Brazil’s iron ore exports plunged year on year in February, while heavy rains in the southeastern region adversely affected production and transportation, higher average prices also partly offset the drop, the country’s ministry of economy said on Monday March 2.

A buildup of manganese ore at Chinese ports is set to escalate in the coming weeks when a jump in fresh imports adds to a spillover of material into minor ports, manganese market sources predict.

Germanium demand has surged thanks to its use in infrared thermometers for fever screening which have been installed at airports, railway stations, long-distance bus stations and ferry terminals across China as part of measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).