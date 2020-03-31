IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 30

Gerdau has halted price increase attempts in Brazil amid market weakness because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by local investment bank Itaú BBA from Sunday March 29.

The Covid-19 pandemic has opened up financing opportunities for metals and mining-focused investment firms. It’s also created a problem.

A nationwide shutdown in South Africa means local manganese ore miners have not been able to produce nor ship material since midnight on Thursday March 26, causing liquidity to dry up for low-grade material over the latest pricing session, market sources told Fastmarkets.

Ferro-vanadium prices continued to move down last week in Europe and China on weakening consumer demand due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business operations.

Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company, will be suspending its North Europe and Mediterranean services on the Asia-Europe network during the second quarter of 2020.