IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 31

The Spanish steel industry has demanded clarification from the government following a March 29 decree to shut down all non-essential production as part of the battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Fastmarkets heard on March 31.

The closure of borders and reduced port operations across African countries have led to month-long delays of copper cargoes, while suppliers have raced to re-route goods over the past week.

Australia-listed OM Holdings has submitted a plan to the country’s Northern Territory authorities to mitigate the potential impact of transport restrictions implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Tungsten miner W Resources will temporarily shut its mining operations at La Parilla until April 9 after Spain declared a state of emergency and further tightened the national lockdown to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The spread of the Covid-19 virus is causing disruption to immediate supply chains and future demand forecasts across the technology and consumer electronics sector.