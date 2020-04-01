IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 31
Here are five Fastmarkets stories you might have missed on Tuesday March 31 that are worth another look.
The Spanish steel industry has demanded clarification from the government following a March 29 decree to shut down all non-essential production as part of the battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Fastmarkets heard on March 31.
The closure of borders and reduced port operations across African countries have led to month-long delays of copper cargoes, while suppliers have raced to re-route goods over the past week.
Australia-listed OM Holdings has submitted a plan to the country’s Northern Territory authorities to mitigate the potential impact of transport restrictions implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Tungsten miner W Resources will temporarily shut its mining operations at La Parilla until April 9 after Spain declared a state of emergency and further tightened the national lockdown to slow the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The spread of the Covid-19 virus is causing disruption to immediate supply chains and future demand forecasts across the technology and consumer electronics sector.