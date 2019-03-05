IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 4

The Indonesia Commodities & Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) has ended the suspension of key smelter inspector PT Surveyor Indonesia in connection with the launch of its new physical tin contract, which is set to transfer tin exports to bonded warehouses for the first time in the exchange’s history, ICDX chief executive officer Lamon Rutten said on Monday March 4.

Fastmarkets AMM reviews five international steel companies that have grown or developed their facilities in the United States following the Section 232 import tariffs - 25% in the case of steel from most countries - announced one year ago.

UK steel industry body UK Steel and steelmaker British Steel have both welcomed a recent government announcement that the UK will formally adopt many of the existing EU trade protection measures for the steel sector once the country leaves the trading bloc.

Vale chief executive officer Fabio Schvartsman has temporarily stepped down from his position in the wake of a tailings dam collapse at one of the company’s iron ore mines in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais in January.

The Chinese government is in talks with local companies, including Minmetals, to sell the ammonium paratungstate stocks it holds in Fanya Metal Exchange warehouses, sources told Fastmarkets at an industry conference in London last week.