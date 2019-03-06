IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 5

The United States Commerce Department launched a Section 232 investigation into titanium sponge imports on Monday March 4 after domestic producer Titanium Metals Corp (Timet) filed a petition in September.

Ferro-chrome prices are likely to be supported in the near to medium term by concerns over South Africa’s power constraints, market sources believe.

Fastmarkets will host a free web seminar on Monday March 18 at 10am London time, to introduce the new Fastmarkets-settled London Metal Exchange cash-settled alumina and aluminium premiums contracts.

The US spot copper premium, which has held at a four-year high since July 2018, could come under pressure from an anticipated influx of Chinese material, market participants told Fastmarkets AMM.

Domestic iron ore supply in China has limited capacity to ramp up after smaller and higher-cost miners exited the market over the past few years, a local miner said.