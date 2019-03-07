IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 6

The availability of a high-grade iron ore derivative has brought a “whole new dimension” to the market, with the development of a forward curve being a key benefit, Andrew Glass, head of ferrous trading at Anglo American, said last week at Fastmarkets MB’s China Iron Ore conference in Beijing.

Higher freight rates and continued fears of political uncertainty in the United States deterred aluminium participants from shipping metal from warehouses in Asia to the US in February.

Ganzhou Tungsten Association (GTA) has increased its tungsten price forecasts for March in response to the recent rebound in prices, while raising its concerns of a supply shortage because most producers have not yet resumed operations since the Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Eureka Resources has acquired technology to extract lithium from the waste water produced by oil and gas drillers in the United States.

The regulations that govern the Brazilian mining industry are tightening after the recent accident at one of miner Vale’s units, and iron ore producers are slowly adjusting their operations in the country to move toward dry stacking of waste material.