IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 7

UC Rusal’s net profit rose by 39% year on year in 2018 despite the aluminium producer operating under trading sanctions imposed by the United States for the majority of the year, Rusal said in its results statement on Thursday March 7.

Fastmarkets summarizes six hot topics that will likely dominate discussions during the 20th Asian Ferro-alloys Conference in Hong Kong on March 10-12.

South African state power utility Eskom received approval on March 7 for power price increases of 22.7% over the next three years, and on the same day warned of a high risk of load shedding. These moves will increase the cost burden on South African manufacturers, including ferro-chrome producers.

A regional appeals court in the Brazilian northern state of Pará has maintained its previous ruling to suspend Vale’s ferro-nickel mine Onça Puma, located near the city of Ourilândia do Norte, the federal prosecutors’ office said on March 1.

The US Commerce Department has given steel pipe and tube maker Tenaris an exemption from Section 232 tariffs for some of the round steel billet it imports from its sister companies.