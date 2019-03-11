IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 8

It is “inevitable” that secondary lead will be listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange in the future, given the material’s rapid growth in supply and increasing market share in China’s lead industry, Fastmarkets heard at the Consortium For Battery Innovation 2019 China Technical Workshop in Shanghai.

Fastmarkets AMM attended the annual convention of the National Association of Steel Pipe Distributors on Thursday March 7 and Friday March 8 in New Orleans. Here are five themes gleaned in the sessions, on the sidelines and at the soirees.

Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, formerly known as BTG Pactual Commodities, has exited London Metal Exchange warehouse operations in Malaysia, the LME said in a notice published on March 8. The London-based commodity trader has been reducing its physical base metals trading operations since November 2018 to focus on proprietary trading and building a presence in China.

Aluminium foundry premiums in Europe and the United States remain under pressure this month due to continuing weak demand in the automotive industry.

Asian ferrous scrap prices have rebounded due to strong demand in the region, market sources told Fastmarkets, with steel mills in Taiwan and South Korea booking both containerized and bulk cargoes.