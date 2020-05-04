IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 1

Evraz’s steel product output at its CIS-based assets surged by 9.3% year on year to 3.12 million tonnes in January-March 2020.

The sharp decline in emerging market currencies combined with a collapse in oil prices are providing a twin saving grace for many metals and mining companies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Freeport McMoRan will resume copper shipments from Peru this month, sources told Fastmarkets on May 1.

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate price fell by 1.1% on Thursday April 30 with buyers still reluctant to accept higher prices amid poor downstream consumption.

Outright cobalt hydroxide prices came under pressure in April with limited demand from end-users in Asia outweighing the impact of delays and supply uncertainty stemming from South Africa’s lockdown.