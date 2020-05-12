IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 11

A second wave of Covid-19 infections will hit the global commodities markets even harder than the initial outbreak, market sources told Fastmarkets on May 11.

The London Metal Exchange will not rush back into trading on the open outcry ring and is happy with the effectiveness of the current electronic pricing model, chief executive officer Matthew Chamberlain said.

Gold royalty company Franco-Nevada will fund up to $150 million of Solgold’s Alpala project in Ecuador, the mine operator said on May 11.

US-based lithium and speciality chemicals producer Albemarle said on Thursday May 7 that it was considering the acquisition of all or part of co-owner Tianqi’s share in the Greenbushes lithium mine in Western Australia.

China imported around 1,820 tonnes of ferro-niobium in March, a drop of 43% from 3,200 tonnes over the corresponding period in March 2019, according to the latest official but unconfirmed data seen by Fastmarkets.