IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 12

Workers at ArcelorMittal Spain are preparing a series of token strikes in response to the company’s decision to apply a new plan for temporary layoffs (known as ERTE), sources told Fastmarkets on May 12.

Troubled oil trader ZenRock owes at least $615 million to banks, suppliers and customers, it said in Singapore court filings seen by Fastmarkets.



Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG) has reported a 56% decrease in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) for the first quarter of 2020 amid a decline in metal prices across its entire portfolio and depressed market conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canada-based ferro-titanium producer Metalliage has restarted ferro-titanium production at its Quebec-based plant, almost seven weeks after it shut operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The production of cobalt may need to increase by 460% from 2018 levels over the next three decades to meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies, according to a report by the World Bank.