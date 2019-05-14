IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 13

China will implement import tariffs on more than 5,000 types of goods from the United States starting June 1, 2019, marking an escalation in the trade war between the two countries, the government announced on Monday May 13.

Fastmarkets reporters present 12 key things learned at LME Asia Week 2019 in Hong Kong from May 6-9.

The global alumina market could tighten in the coming month after around 1.7 million tonnes of Chinese alumina production was suspended due to environmental infringements this month, sources told Fastmarkets on May 13.

Australia’s Galaxy Resources achieved record production of lithium spodumene in April while also reducing the cash cost per tonne.

Delegates at the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) annual Iron Ore Week welcomed the SGX’s multiple iron-ore derivative contracts launched over the last decade, saying that each contract served specific market requirements, Fastmarkets heard.

