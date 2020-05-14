IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 13

China’s Sichuan province is to implement an inspection regime to ensure steelmakers comply with the nationwide policy requiring the increased use of alloys to improve the quality of any rebar produced in the region.

Glencore, Anglo American and Vale have been excluded from Norway’s oil fund while BHP has been placed on an observation list as the $1.1 trillion fund tightens up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements.

Brazilian flat and long steel producer Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) has started procedures to halt the No2 blast furnace at its Usina Presidente Vargas (UPV) unit amid low demand caused by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Fastmarkets has learned.

Kymera International, a global manufacturer of specialty metal powders, has furloughed an unspecified number of employees for an indeterminate time at various plants worldwide because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the North Carolina, United States-headquartered firm said.

Queues to remove metal from London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses were mostly non-existent at the end of April, according to latest LME data.