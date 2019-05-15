IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 14

German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp remains open to consolidation in the European steel sector, chief executive officer Guido Kerkhoff said in a conference call with analysts on Tuesday May 14.

Increased hydroxide supply over the past year has meant diverging fundamentals between cobalt intermediates and cobalt metal.

China’s import tariffs on more than 5,000 types of US goods starting June 1, 2019, will include ferro-vanadium, vanadium pentoxide and silicon amid an escalating trade war between the two countries.

Brazilian miner Vale is considering whether to increase production capacity at its Carajás Serra Sul iron-ore complex over the next decade to 150 million tonnes per year from 90 million tpy currently, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday.

Long steel producer British Steel is in discussions with the UK government about “a package of additional support to assist the company to address broader Brexit-related issues, while continuing with its investment plans,” a company spokeswoman told Fastmarkets on May 14.