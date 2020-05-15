IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 14

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine’s major long steel producer, has decommissioned the first section of its blooming plant as a part of a strategy for sustainable development, the company said on May 14.

The European Commission’s (EC) prior surveillance of imports of certain aluminium products originating in certain third countries will expire on Friday May 15.

Daye Nonferrous has maintained its mission to construct a brand new copper smelting facility despite the uncertain outlook for commodity demand and price volatility, Fastmarkets understands.

Spot payables for cobalt intermediates moved higher in the first half of this week after buyers in Asia reviewed their nearby stock levels in the context of a slower-than-expected restart in shipping from South Africa, and border closures between Tanzania and Zambia.

Vanadium producer Largo Resources has postponed construction of its ferro-vanadium conversion plant at its Maracas Menchen mine in Brazil due to Covid-19 preventative measures, the company said in its first-quarter earnings release on Tuesday May 12.