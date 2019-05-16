IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 15

Rising inventories of manganese ore at Chinese ports amid soaring import volumes were being fueled by changes to alloy smelters’ purchasing habits, offset by low stocks at plants, market participants told Fastmarkets.

Trafigura has consolidated its leadership team in the non-ferrous refined and concentrates metal division headed by Amin Zahir in a management reshuffle, Fastmarkets learned on Wednesday May 15.

Australian Lepidico Ltd agreed earlier this month to acquire Desert Lion, a junior miner with mining operations in Namibia, to create an integrated lithium business.

An accident at a steel mill owned by Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional on May 15 injured around 20 employees but had no impact on production there, the company said.

