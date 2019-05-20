IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 17

The United States will give a 180-day window to its auto trading partners to reduce imports of automobiles and certain automobile parts, essentially delaying potential Section 232 tariffs on these products, the White House said on Friday May 17. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement had been reached to remove Section 232 tariffs from Canada and Mexico.

Copper concentrate treatment and refining charges edged lower in the second week of May, with traders snapping up tender tonnages at low numbers while smelters hesitated on spot purchases.

The European Commission has initiated a review of its steel import safeguard measures, it said in a notice published in the Official Journal of the European Union on May 17.

Rumors that around 1,000 tonnes of bismuth held in Fanya warehouses might be auctioned dampened buying interest in China, causing the domestic Chinese bismuth price to plunge by 4% week on week on Friday.

The Chinese import price for bauxite will continue to rise gradually over the next 5-10 years on stronger domestic demand, Metro Mining chief executive officer Simon Finnis told Fastmarkets at the Alumina & Bauxite Conference held in Zhengzhou on May 16-17.

