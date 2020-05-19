IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 18

The departure of the chief executive officer of Tata Steel Netherlands, Theo Henrar, will result in job losses at the company’s operations in the country, trade union FNV Metaal said on May 18.

How long it will take the global economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic is anyone’s guess right now.

Lead-zinc producer Recylex Group filed for insolvency protection for its German subsidiaries and will consequently lose control of its German subgroup, the company said last week.

Seaborne prices for low- and high-grade manganese ore ticked down in the latest assessment on Friday May 15, after falling portside ore and futures alloy prices weighed on market sentiment.

Cobalt hydroxide payables rose slightly late last week, with sellers receiving more inquiries, although a stand-off in negotiations saw limited spot trades concluded in the second half of the week.