IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 2

Peruvian tin producer Minsur resumed normal operations at its San Rafael mine in the southern province of Melgar, following the end of a workers’ strike that was first announced on April 30, the company said on Wednesday May 1.

Zinc bears are betting that the London Metal Exchange zinc price will fall to $2,500 per tonne in June, with massive orders for put options placed in recent weeks, Fastmarkets learned.

The differential between the Chinese and European ferro-vanadium prices has continued to widen since the beginning of March, with European demand lagging behind and prices in Europe now trading at its lowest level since November 2017.

Zinc spot treatment charges were expected to remain at their current high levels through the rest of 2019, because additional Chinese smelting capacity will only come online next year, Nexa Resources’ chief executive officer Tito Martins told investors on Thursday May 2.

The European molybdenum market moved up in the first half of the week starting Monday April 29, supported by molybdenum oxide supply tightness, sources said.