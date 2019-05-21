IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 20

Massive amounts of scrap metal are being held at Malaysian ports for unprecedented inspections and multiple copper cargoes still at sea are being diverted to other Asian countries at big discounts, sources told Fastmarkets.

The German federal government is planning to invest “billions of euros” to improve inland waterway transport in a move welcomed by German steel federation WV Stahl.

Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery will ramp up to full production capacity after the federal court in Belem, Brazil, ended the final production embargo on the facility under a criminal lawsuit on Monday May 20.

Brazilian miner Vale has taken preventive measures on fears of a possible rupture at its Sul Superior dam, which include the building of a containment structure and emergency training with nearby residents.

The London Metal Exchange has decided on a dispute over when the load-in, load-out rule should have been activated, ruling in favor of warehouse company Istim.