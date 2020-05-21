IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 20

China will maintain anti-dumping duties on some alloy steel seamless steel pipe imported from the United States and European Union for the next five years, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.

The Beer Institute has opposed a proposal by S&P Platts to impose a floor for the implied duty-unpaid US Midwest aluminium premium, as well as any changes to its methodology that may alter premiums and impact contracts based on their current methodology.

Swedish steelmaker SSAB plans to extend temporary layoffs for its Finnish sites until September at least in a response to a downturn in the European steel market, the company said in a release on May 20.

The smooth flow of material from South Africa will remain uncertain for a considerable period even after the country eased its restrictions on activity in response to the Covid-19 virus.

The high-carbon and low-carbon ferro-markets in Europe increased in price last week, while industry sources reported around 900 tonnes of done deals in the former and about half of that for more refined-grade material.