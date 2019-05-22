IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 21

The United States’ removal of Section 232 tariffs on Mexican steel products is likely to underpin a slow recovery in Mexico’s ferrous scrap market, market participants said.

News that Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery will return to full capacity, after the production embargo was removed, did little to stop the recent increase in alumina prices.

The Zambian government has filed an official document to the High Court to liquidate the assets of Konkola Copper Mines, which is majority owned by Vedanta Resources.

Miner South32 is considering divesting its manganese alloy assets in Australia and South Africa due to “changes in market dynamics,” it said.

Steel trade unions in the United Kingdom have renewed their calls for the UK government and British Steel owner Greybull Capital to reach an agreement to save the troubled long steel producer.

