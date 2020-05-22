IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 21

The recently opened anti-dumping investigation into Turkish exports of hot-rolled coil to the EU fails to comply with the principles of the Customs Union and Free Trade Agreements between Turkey and the European Commission (EC), the Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD) told Fastmarkets on May 21.

Chinese stainless steel prices were mostly stable over the past week despite sluggish buying interest, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday May 20.

Copper stocks in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses in Rotterdam have been steadily rising over May, indicating weak European copper consumption during a period of heightened economic uncertainty.

Hebei Steel, China’s second-largest steel mill, has finalized its purchase price for June-delivery silico-manganese at 7,400 yuan ($1,042) per tonne, market participants told Fastmarkets on May 21.

Spot payables for cobalt hydroxide continued to edge up in the first half of the week, which saw active inquiries and steady procurement from consumers.