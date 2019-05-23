IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 22

A consortium of commodities companies and financial institutions is planning to launch an inventory management system focused on the use of blockchain and other digital methods to manage the post-trade processing of transactions for metal commodities.

The liquidation order issued by the government of Zambia that would allow it to take control of Konkola Copper Mines, the copper-producing assets held in the African country by global metals producer Vedanta, has sent shockwaves through the global industry.

A decline in output from the automotive market in Europe has negatively affected demand in the vanadium and ferro-chrome markets, with prices for both materials falling to multi-month lows.

Germany’s Aurubis has agreed to acquire copper-tin recycler Metallo Group in a €380 million ($424 million) share purchase deal, it said on Wednesday May 22.

Troubled United Kingdom-based long steel producer British Steel has been placed into compulsory liquidation following an order from the UK high court, the UK official receiver - part of the UK’s Insolvency Service - said on Wednesday.