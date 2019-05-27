IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 24

The three-month nickel price on the London Metal Exchange climbed by more than 4% at the close of trading on Friday May 24, soaring beyond $12,300 per tonne amid a slight softening of the dollar index and while investors sought to cover shorts ahead of the next week’s bank holiday in the United Kingdom.

Codelco expects to maintain current copper output at around 1.68 million tonnes per year over at least the next decade, the Chilean state-owned miner said, despite operational changes and sector headwinds.

Fastmarkets’ assessment of the tin warrant premium available on the LME climbed by more than 60% on Tuesday, reaching its highest level on record amid a flurry of higher-quality stock inflows.

Jiangxi Copper International Trading Co Ltd president Su Li has stepped down from his role, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed.

Belgian battery materials manufacturer Umicore SA has reached an agreement with Freeport Cobalt to acquire the latter’s cobalt refining and cathode precursor business at the Kokkola refinery in Finland.

