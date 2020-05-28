IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 27

The annual sitting of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference - widely known as the ‘twin sessions’ - in Beijing released a series of stimulus packages for the development of China’s economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkey has told the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it is planning to impose import duties on certain steel products from the European Union.

Alvance Aluminium Group, GFG alliance’s global aluminium division, named Guillaume de Goÿs its new chief operating officer May 27.

The Antamina copper and zinc mine in Peru has resumed operations following its shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholder Teck Resources said.

China’s imports of manganese ore totaled 2.1 million tonnes in April, marking a drop of 15.97% from approximately 2.50 million tonnes in March, according to the latest official but unconfirmed data seen by Fastmarkets.