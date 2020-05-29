IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 28

Japanese carmaker Nissan intends to close three plants at its Nissan Barcelona operations in Spain from December 2020, the company said on May 28. The units affected will be at Zona Franca, Montcada and Sant Andreu.

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) has begun an anti-dumping investigation into imports of hot-rolled carbon steel heavy plate and high-strength, low-alloy steel heavy plate from Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

Global commodities miner-marketer Glencore will continue to take a disciplined approach to ensuring that it does not overproduce at a time of declining demand for some materials, the company’s chief executive officer has said.

Pangang Group, China’s largest vanadium producer, has halted one of the three blast furnaces (BFs) at its facility in Xichang to conduct maintenance, a source at the company confirmed to Fastmarkets.

An employee of the Compagnie Minière de l’Ogooué (Comilog) manganese ore mine in Gabon, an Eramet subsidiary since 1996, has died of the Covid-19 infection, a company source told Fastmarkets on May 28.