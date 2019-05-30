IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 29

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union was due to start a country-wide port strike at 17.30 local time on Wednesday May 29. Although the union claimed the action will bring South Africa’s economy “to a standstill,” manganese and chrome market sources said it was too early to assess the potential impact of the strike on the market.

The chairman of largest Mexican integrated steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa), Alonso Ancira Elizondo, has been arrested in Spain, the company announced on May 28. Elsewhere in steel, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp is in talks with steel division chief executive officer Andreas Goss about his future following news of the likely failure of its planned European flat steel joint venture with Tata Steel Europe. Separately, ArcelorMittal plans further cuts to its steel output in Europe “to further align its production to current market demand,” the company said on May 29.

The Chinese government has started inspections ahead of issuing ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal import licenses for the second half of 2019 to avoid a potential month-long disruption of all scrap imports, the country’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said on Wednesday.

Switzerland-headquartered miner-trader Glencore has reached a long-term revolving agreement to supply Belgian battery-materials manufacturer Umicore AS with cobalt hydroxide, Glencore said on May 29.

Fastmarkets looks at recent developments in the lithium industry and key topics likely up for discussion at the 11th Lithium Supply & Markets conference in Santiago, Chile, on June 10-12.