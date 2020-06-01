IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 29

Slab export prices in Brazil increased in the week to May 29, with multiple deals and negotiations taking place in Asia.

Consumers are starting to pay a premium for low-carbon aluminium - a practice that will grow more widespread over time, the former chief executive officer of Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said.

Concerns over the availability of nickel for the battery sector increase from 2022, when electric vehicle (EV) growth picks up again after a period of weak consumer confidence caused by Covid-19, according to a poll conducted during a Fastmarkets webinar.

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium price held at its current level on Thursday May 28 with downstream buying activity showing no significant improvement, while the rest of the global market kept slow with limited buying appetite, sources said.

Boliden has stopped processing operations at its Kevitsa mine in Finland after a fire broke out overnight and caused “extensive” damage to a crushing plant there, it said on May 29.

