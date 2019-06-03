IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 31

Troubled UK long steel producer British Steel entered compulsory liquidation on May 22. Fastmarkets examines the reasons behind the company’s recent struggles, from uncertainty about Brexit and a slump in orders to rising costs for raw materials.

Brazil-based miner Vale said fragments of the northern slope of the Gongo Soco mine pit slipped early on Friday May 31 but did not have any adverse effects on the nearby Sul Superior dam.

Hebei Steel, China’s largest steel mill, has kept its purchase price for silico-manganese unchanged at 7,600 yuan ($1,099) per tonne for June delivery, with suppliers trying to maintain higher offers amid rebounding prices in both the spot and futures markets, market sources told Fastmarkets MB.

Zinc smelters in Asia are acknowledging a March annual zinc concentrate supply deal between miner Teck Resources and smelter Korea Zinc as a benchmark, sources told Fastmarkets this week.

Safeguard measures against steel billet imported into Vietnam from Malaysia and Kazakhstan will be reinstated from June 13, according to an announcement by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade on May 29.