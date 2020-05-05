IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 4

Flat-rolled steel import prices were mostly stable week on week in South America on Friday May 1, after deals became scarce and negotiations for June-shipment cargoes finished with low interest from clients.

The European Commission’s (EC) antitrust authorities granted Europe’s largest copper smelter Aurubis unconditional approval for the €380 million ($417 million) acquisition of Belgian-Spanish recycler Metallo Group, the company said on May 4.

Mining and metalworking in Peru will gradually resume in May after a government order on Sunday May 3 targeted key industries for restarts.

Continuing weak buying interest pushed ferro-tungsten prices to a three-year low in Europe in the week to May 1.

The low-grade seaborne manganese ore indices retreated on May 1, hit by disappointing alloy tender prices and softening local alloys futures prices.