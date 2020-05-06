IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 5

US President Donald Trump is threatening to abandon a preliminary trade deal leading to an easing of trade tensions with China, citing the Covid-19 virus.

Employees at the Kroondal chrome mine in South Africa have been informed the facility will not restart after lockdown measures are relaxed because of financial challenges in the market, according to a source close to the matter.

The London Metal Exchange has launched a window of trading intended to drive liquidity in to the cobalt cash-settled contract, settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark standard-grade cobalt price, it said.

Kazakh company YDD Corp is targeting sales of ferro-silicon into North America this year, with the first shipments planned for next month, according to its output distributor on the project, Swiss trading house Helvetia Resources.

Mexican scrap prices were stable or higher last week as low availability for some grades led to exceptional deals at increased prices, according to sources.