IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 6

Mining operations at Anglo American’s Grosvenor coal mine in Queensland, Australia, have been suspended following an incident on the afternoon of Wednesday May 6, which led to its evacuation.

Stainless steel prices in China were largely unchanged in the week to May 6, with market participants in the country absent from May 1-5 for the Labor Day holiday.

The London Metal Exchange told Fastmarkets that it is confident there is enough capacity to meet the increasing demand to store metal in its warehouses across the globe.

Ailing silicon producer Ferroglobe will delay filing its 2019 annual report by up to six weeks as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company announced last week.

The United States’ ferrous scrap export market has been quiet on both the East and West Coast amid uncertainty about where the next sale will land.