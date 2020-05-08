IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 7

The European Commission (EC) might start an anti-dumping case into imports of hot-rolled coil originating from Turkey, market sources told Fastmarkets on Thursday May 7.

Mining companies are looking to trading houses and specialist funds for credit since lower metal prices and enforced shutdowns have restricted cashflow.

Brazil-based steelmaker Gerdau expects the level of long steel sales in North America and the gap between ferrous scrap costs and finished steel prices to remain stable during the second quarter, when compared with January-March figures.

United States-based Ball Corp expects to slightly delay beverage packaging growth projects in Europe and Brazil as a result of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fastmarkets’ team of analysts has been tracking copper supply disruptions and estimating lost production as a result of Covid-19 measures adopted by governments and mining companies around the world.