IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 8

The United States’ anti-dumping duties on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine will remain in place, the Commerce Department said in the final result of its first five-year sunset review of the product.

Rio Tinto is partnering on a project to develop a zero-emission bus made of aluminium, which will be tested in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada, next year.

Concerns about Brazilian iron ore supply resurfaced among market participants this past week due to expectations that exports of the product would be impeded by Covid-19-related lockdowns in the South American country and the rising number of infections.

Chile saw a 4.5% year-on-year increase in copper production during March despite some difficulties faced by the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said on Thursday May 7.

Prices in Southeast Asia’s steel billet market climbed over the past week due to surging demand from Chinese importers, sources told Fastmarkets.