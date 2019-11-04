IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 1

Chinese steel exporters are bracing for a tough year end and an equally challenging 2020, even as the trade war between China and the United States mellows after a truce reached in early October.

Copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) rebounded slightly amid a lack of spot deals while annual contract negotiations kicked off during the annual London Metal Exchange Week gathering this week.

World silico-manganese supply jumped 23% year on year in September to reach 1.67 million tonnes, according to the latest research from the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).

Spot prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate in China narrowed downward this past week while those for lithium hydroxide gained some stability.

Tsingshan Group has kept its ferro-chrome tender price for November delivery unchanged at a time when upstream chrome ore prices have been under pressure.