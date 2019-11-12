IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 11

Chinese steelmaker Hebei Jingye Group has agreed to acquire British Steel, including its Scunthorpe steelworks and other assets, the UK government’s Official Receiver and the company’s administrator, EY, said on November 11.

Chilean copper production grew by 1.2% year on year in September, as higher output from state-owned Codelco offset a drop from Escondida and Collahuasi, the country’s copper commission, Cochilco, said on Thursday November 7.

Stagnant tin prices could be set to climb after a bridge collapsed on a key route to Alphamin Resources’ Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central Africa.

Syrah Resources has adopted a new, flexible approach to the flake graphite market following a dramatic year in which it began commercial production from its Balama facility in Mozambique and produced 137,000 tonnes in the first nine months.

Miner-smelter Nyrstar has begun the final stages of a planned restart to its Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia, with the first feed in its top submerged lance (TSL) furnace expected later this week, it said on November 11.