IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 14

China’s annual scrap consumption could reach 330 million tonnes by 2030 and account for up to half of the country’s steel output, according to the China Association of Metal Scrap Utilization (Camu).

Copper miners and smelters look set to agree the lowest annual benchmark for concentrate in eight years, according to initial indications for 2020 contracts tabled by both sides.

While the ferro-alloys industry prepares to gather in Budapest for the annual International Ferro-alloys conference on November 17-19, Fastmarkets looks at the key price moves since last year’s conference.

Cobalt briquettes produced by the Ambatovy joint venture in Madagascar have been approved by the London Metal Exchange for delivery against its physically-settled cobalt contract.

China exported just 1.9 tonnes of unwrought indium in September compared with 23.6 tonnes in September 2018, according to the latest Chinese customs data.