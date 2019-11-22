IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 21

Chinese stainless steel prices dived over the past week amid a sustained downtrend for nickel futures on the London Metal Exchange.

Press Metal, the largest aluminium producer in Southeast Asia, has finalized a shareholder agreement with Bintan Alumina Indonesia (BAI) for 25% of the company, which will allow the former to “secure a long-term supply of alumina.”

Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan and Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper have agreed 2020 full-year contractual treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $62 per tonne/6.20 cents per lb, Fastmarkets learned on Thursday November 21.

The Chinese cobalt sulfate price fell again in the latest pricing session, under constant pressure since mid-October from significantly shrinking buying appetite amid a bearish near-term outlook for electric vehicle development.

After a busy few days of meetings and annual contract negotiations, here are nine key takeaways from Fastmarkets’ International Ferro-alloys Conference in Budapest, Hungary.