IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 21
Here are five Fastmarkets MB stories you might have missed on Thursday November 21 that are worth another look.
Chinese stainless steel prices dived over the past week amid a sustained downtrend for nickel futures on the London Metal Exchange.
Press Metal, the largest aluminium producer in Southeast Asia, has finalized a shareholder agreement with Bintan Alumina Indonesia (BAI) for 25% of the company, which will allow the former to “secure a long-term supply of alumina.”
Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan and Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper have agreed 2020 full-year contractual treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $62 per tonne/6.20 cents per lb, Fastmarkets learned on Thursday November 21.
The Chinese cobalt sulfate price fell again in the latest pricing session, under constant pressure since mid-October from significantly shrinking buying appetite amid a bearish near-term outlook for electric vehicle development.
After a busy few days of meetings and annual contract negotiations, here are nine key takeaways from Fastmarkets’ International Ferro-alloys Conference in Budapest, Hungary.