IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 25

Brazilian rebar suppliers ArcelorMittal and Gerdau have announced a price hike of up to 12% for January orders, Fastmarkets understands.

Seaborne manganese ore prices for both grades rose by more than 1% in the week ended Friday November 22 after sentiment improved in response to rises in the domestic port-side market.

Chinese markets for chrome ore and alloy were stable week on week on November 22 in the run up to announcements for December ferro-chrome tender prices.

The European ferro-silicon spot price jumped by more than 7% in the past week, breaking a three-week run of stability on increased trading activity.

The leader of the Chilean mining association Consejo Minero has claimed that he has seen no evidence that the unrest that has wracked Chile since October may reduce investment into the country’s important mining sector, which accounts for around of a third of global lithium supplies.