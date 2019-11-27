IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 26

The European Commission (EC) has started an investigation into hot-dipped galvanized (HDG) flat steel from China concerning a possible circumvention of anti-dumping measures, and will make such imports subject to registration.

The word “weak” was one commonly used by attendees of last week’s Cesco Asia Copper Week in Shanghai when describing their expectations for demand growth in China’s downstream copper markets next year.

India’s Supreme Court has approved ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of Essar Steel, ending years of legal wrangles.

The European Union has launched a complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Indonesian export restrictions on raw materials used in the production of stainless steel, the European Commission (EC) said on November 22.

European ferro-vanadium prices continued to edge higher on improved sentiment last week, while activity in the Chinese market quietened down.