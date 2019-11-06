IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 5

Most major aluminium producers agree that tackling the carbon intensity of the smelting process is one of the biggest challenges facing their industry.

Chinese re-rollers’ interest in imported billet has waned in recent weeks following a surge in prices in the major global markets, sources told Fastmarkets.

World manganese ore supply rose 5.4% year on year in September to 1.87 million tonnes of manganese units, according to the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).

Shipments of nickel laterite ore from Indonesia have resumed gradually following a crackdown on nickel mines in the country on October 25, delegates attending the China International Nickel & Cobalt Conference in Yichang, Central China, told Fastmarkets on November 5.

The global vanadium market remained under pressure last week from poor buying interest and good spot availability.