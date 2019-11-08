IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 7

Latin America’s crude steel output fell 16% year on year in September to 4.69 million tonnes on high costs of iron ore and low global prices for finished products, according to regional steel association Alacero.

The global nickel supply deficit is set to narrow to 20,000 tonnes of nickel units next year, mainly due to a ramp up in Indonesian nickel pig iron output, Beijing Antaike Information chief analyst Aidong Xu told delegates at a conference in Yichang, China.

Hebei Steel, China’s second largest steel mill, has announced its purchase price for silico-manganese will be 6,100 yuan ($870) per tonne for November delivery, down by 1,200 yuan per tonne from its October tender price, market sources told Fastmarkets on November 7.

Galena Mining is looking to bring 90,000 tonnes of new lead production from its Abra mine in Australia to the market in 2022 and a continuation of current price levels for the metal would suit it “just fine,” its chief executive officer Alex Moleneux said.

Southwestern China’s Kunming Intermediate People’s Court is auctioning the 19,228.05 tonnes of bismuth once held by the defunct Fanya Metal Exchange, according to an official notice published via the Alibaba judicial online platform on November 7.