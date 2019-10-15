IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 14

Lower-carbon aluminium may not yet award producers with higher premiums, but it has started making a difference when consumers pick their suppliers, according to a key executive at Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA).

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) will advocate for a Chinese proposal to discard the term “scrap” by officially renaming certain copper scrap products as “recyclable copper raw materials”, whilst seeking further clarity with Chinese officials on the definition and specifications of importable scrap, the association said on Sunday October 13.

Nyrstar will shut its Langlois zinc and copper mine in Quebec, Canada, in December and has opened discussions with interested parties to sell it, the company said on October 14.

China’s cobalt metal price consolidated gains made since late August on Friday October 11 due to weak demand and falling futures prices following the week-long national holiday break.

Tungsten prices in Europe and China rose again last week, attributed to continued bullish sentiment following the successful auction of Fanya ammonium paratungstate stocks at the end of last month.