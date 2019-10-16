IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 15

China’s sustained presence as a buyer in Southeast Asia’s spot billet market has been boosting prices in the region, sources told Fastmarkets.

An oversupply of manganese ore weighed on seaborne manganese ore prices cif China, causing some producers to make multiple lower offers to attract business in the week ended Friday October 11.

Wealth Minerals Ltd has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uranium One Group (U1G) which could see U1G take a majority stake in its Atacama lithium project.

China’s ferro-silicon market has been stable since participants returned from a week-long national holiday in the country on October 1-7, with prices hemmed between tighter supply amid production cuts and weaker demand.

Weak consumer demand continued to put pressure on ferro-vanadium prices last week, while the vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) market followed the downtrend in the alloy market.