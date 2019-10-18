IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 17

Alcoa has launched a multi-year review of its aluminium portfolio, placing roughly half of its global smelting capacity under scrutiny for potential curtailment or closure, the company said in an earnings call with investors on Wednesday October 16.

Stronger demand from the energy sector and additional government spending on infrastructure will provide a boost to steel plate prices in Asia next year, a source close to a leading Japanese steelmaker told Fastmarkets this week.

China’s top copper smelters have agreed to raise the price floor for fourth-quarter treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) by 20% from the prior quarter, sources familiar with the matter told Fastmarkets on October 17.

The nickel 4x4 cathode premium in the Dutch port of Rotterdam softened on Tuesday October 15, while other rates around the world were steady.

South32 increased manganese ore production by 10% quarter on quarter in the three months to September 30, the miner announced on October 17.