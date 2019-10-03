IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 2

Estimated arbitrage opportunities between Southeast Asian warehouses and the US Midwest were little changed in September, on a steady US aluminium market.

The US copper cathode premium fell to its lowest level since July 2018 due to weakened demand and United States-China trade war concerns in the week to Tuesday October 1, while sufficient stocks kept European market activity - and the premium - subdued.

A judge in the United Kingdom has ruled that broker Marex Spectron must pay up to $32 million in losses to French bank Natixis stemming from a case of forged warehouse receipts more than two years ago.

Spot activity for both zinc and lead remained minimal in the week to October 1, while premiums across other global markets were left unchanged.

Taiwan will defer the imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on five Chinese steel and stainless steel products, the island’s customs administration said last week.