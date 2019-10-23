IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 22

Anglo American has raised the 2019 iron ore production guidance for its Minas Rio operations in Brazil while maintaining the one for its Kumba operations in South Africa.

Europe’s largest copper producer, Aurubis, has announced its annual copper cathode premium for 2020 at $96 per tonne, unchanged from last year’s level, the company confirmed to Fastmarkets on October 22.

Chinese vanadium exporters continued to lower offers amid minimal buying interest abroad, while European and US ferro-vanadium prices continued to suffer from lackluster consumer interest.

Around 15,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel cathode has been transferred from the Shanghai bonded zone to London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses in Southeast Asia since September amid attempts by market participants to avoid incurring steeper losses by importing the metal into China against prevailing discounts, sources told Fastmarkets.

The Chinese domestic silico-manganese price continued to fall during the week ended Friday October 18 on abundant alloy supply and declining ore prices.