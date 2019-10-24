IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 23

Taseko Mines Limited is in the process of seeking a listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), with approval anticipated prior to the end of 2019.

Chilean iron ore and long steel producer Compañía de Acero de Pacífico (CAP) was forced to reduce production from some of its iron ore operations in the week to October 23 amid widespread anti-government protests in the country.

The benchmark duty-unpaid premium in the Dutch port of Rotterdam has fallen for a fourth consecutive week, with persistent backwardations in London Metal Exchange forward price spreads continuing to fuel bearish sentiment in the market.

The Ramu nickel-cobalt project in northeast Papua New Guinea is to close imminently pending an environmental investigation, the region’s minister for mining Johnson Tuke confirmed on October 23.

Rio Tinto is planning to step into the lithium industry in the United States following the booming prospects for the new energy vehicles (NEVs) sector.